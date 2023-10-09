Keene & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 41,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $830,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.27. 432,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,983. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Corning’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

