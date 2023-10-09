Keene & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSII remained flat at $25.55 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,206. The company has a market capitalization of $511.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $35.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $271.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

