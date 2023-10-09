Keene & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Keene & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Ingredion accounts for about 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ingredion by 119.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,220,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 230.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,084.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $517,297. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE INGR traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.05. The stock had a trading volume of 48,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.49. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.41%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

