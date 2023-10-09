Keene & Associates Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Keene & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lifecore Biomedical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFCR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LFCR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 34,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lifecore Biomedical ( NASDAQ:LFCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.82). Lifecore Biomedical had a negative net margin of 71.36% and a negative return on equity of 79.34%. The company had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFCR shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Lifecore Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Lifecore Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

