Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.42. 348,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,855. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

