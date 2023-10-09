Keene & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.05. 7,292,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,221,704. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.