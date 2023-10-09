Keene & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,193,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,427,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,853,762. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently -1,025.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

