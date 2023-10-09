Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Keene & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 2.6% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.75. The stock had a trading volume of 209,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,838. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.54.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

