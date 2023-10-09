Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $660.92 million, a PE ratio of 466.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 750.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kelly Services by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Articles

