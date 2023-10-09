Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $22.90

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.90, but opened at $21.71. Kenon shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 4,129 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kenon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Kenon Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 101.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

