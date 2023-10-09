Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives $28.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 5,598 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,145,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

