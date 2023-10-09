Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $521.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $428.00.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $431.48 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $433.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.43.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,939. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

