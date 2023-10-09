Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRG opened at $20.19 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 800.07%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

