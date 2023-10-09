KOK (KOK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $412,267.48

KOK (KOK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $412,267.48 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00711518 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $391,990.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

