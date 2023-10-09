Konnect (KCT) Trading 72.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Konnect (KCT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Konnect has traded 72.9% higher against the dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $53,516.48 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

