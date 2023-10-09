Kooth plc (LON:KOO) Insider Buys £19,997.76 in Stock

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) insider Timothy John Barker acquired 6,756 shares of Kooth stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £19,997.76 ($24,172.32).

Kooth Stock Performance

KOO opened at GBX 297 ($3.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 327.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.23. Kooth plc has a 1 year low of GBX 107 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 380 ($4.59). The company has a market capitalization of £107.99 million, a PE ratio of -9,900.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Kooth in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($6.83) price target on shares of Kooth in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Kooth Company Profile

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

