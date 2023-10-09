Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average is $93.96. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.