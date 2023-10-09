Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Gap Up to $4.03

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $4.18. Lanvin Group shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lanvin Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.
Lanvin Group Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Lanvin Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lanvin Group
Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.
