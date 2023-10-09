Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Gap Up to $4.03

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $4.18. Lanvin Group shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lanvin Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Lanvin Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.29 million and a P/E ratio of 12.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Lanvin Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

