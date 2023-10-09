Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 1,728 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 315,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Portman Square Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 151.2% during the second quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Starbucks by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 814,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $80,712,000 after buying an additional 474,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

