Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 130 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 216.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $266.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.45. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

