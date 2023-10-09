Latitude Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 167,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 40.0% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 278,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CAT opened at $264.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $293.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

