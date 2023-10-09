Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. FMR LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,729,000 after buying an additional 1,735,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,930,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,828,000 after buying an additional 1,219,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,027,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX stock opened at $84.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.15.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

