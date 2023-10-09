Latitude Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $136.06 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.60.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

