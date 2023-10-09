Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 174 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $154.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

