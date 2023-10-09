Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,392 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,122,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $762,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,259,000. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 218,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,591 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

