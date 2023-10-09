Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

Danaher stock opened at $217.23 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $208.96 and a one year high of $281.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.94 and a 200 day moving average of $244.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

