Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 2,661 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $91.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average of $95.63.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

