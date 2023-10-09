Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 28,129 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,129 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

BSCO stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

