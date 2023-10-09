Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 5,554 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJN stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0976 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

