Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners cut its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $372.97. The company had a trading volume of 108,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,644. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.97 and a twelve month high of $393.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.07 and its 200 day moving average is $319.31.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LII. William Blair raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.62.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

