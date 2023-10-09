Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.46.

Get Lennox International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lennox International

Lennox International Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE LII opened at $373.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $202.97 and a fifty-two week high of $393.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.