Lumi Credits (LUMI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $71.25 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

