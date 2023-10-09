Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDGL. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $140.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.69 and its 200 day moving average is $226.76. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

