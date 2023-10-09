Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $10.85

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.85, but opened at $10.31. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 5,485 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGIC. TheStreet cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $512.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $137.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,420,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,616,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 532,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 284,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

