Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

MGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magna International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.38. 213,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 36.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after buying an additional 1,653,111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Magna International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after acquiring an additional 77,520 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 561,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after buying an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Magna International by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 186,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Magna International by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

