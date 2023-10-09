Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TUSK opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $216.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 393.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,681 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 390,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 424.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 334,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 223,482 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,434,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000,000 after acquiring an additional 193,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.