Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of TUSK opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $216.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.82.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.08%.
Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mammoth Energy Services
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.