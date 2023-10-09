Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 9,981 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $227.62 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

