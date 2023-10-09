Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $21,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $227.11 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

