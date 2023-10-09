Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IFF opened at $62.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.45. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -37.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

