Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,351,000 after buying an additional 242,517 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $597,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 92.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

View Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.3 %

SJM opened at $115.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.76. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.