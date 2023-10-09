Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 504,347 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,208 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,024,640,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.79.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

RF opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

