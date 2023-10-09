Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,193 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MPC opened at $145.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $101.64 and a 12 month high of $159.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.