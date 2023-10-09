Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $10.96 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 147,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,955,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.41.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.