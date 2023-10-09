Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 9,685 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $14,755,342,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $179.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $189.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.