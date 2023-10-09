Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 29,341 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,341 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $38.89 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

