Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 50,859 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50,859 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Restaurant Brands International worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 807.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.26.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.87%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.