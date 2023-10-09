Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 534 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $14,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $338.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $431.00 to $398.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.78.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

