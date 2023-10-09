Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $647,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Markel Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Markel Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,066,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,464.88 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,102.22 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,487.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,395.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,616.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 25 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

