Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MMC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.38. The stock had a trading volume of 296,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $148.13 and a 1-year high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

