Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a reduce rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $469.21.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded down $6.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $426.20. 67,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.64. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $298.32 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

